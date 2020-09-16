CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Cases, Pa. Health Dept. Has 776 More Cases
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh firefighter was injured while battling a fire in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews rushed to the scene on Singer Place around 2 p.m. to see smoke pouring from the building.

They were able to bring the flames under control within a half hour.

However, one of the firefighters suffered a fractured ankle at the scene. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire at the abandoned structure is under investigation.

