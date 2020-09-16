By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh firefighter was injured while battling a fire in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews rushed to the scene on Singer Place around 2 p.m. to see smoke pouring from the building.
They were able to bring the flames under control within a half hour.
However, one of the firefighters suffered a fractured ankle at the scene. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment.
One Pittsburgh Firefighter sustained an injury at a 1-Alarm fire. https://t.co/e9F9vKrZly pic.twitter.com/ISsIfmCRfK
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 16, 2020
No other injuries were reported.
The fire at the abandoned structure is under investigation.
