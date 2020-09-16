PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Communities and municipalities around the region are grappling with whether to allow trick or treating this Halloween.

The biggest among them is the city of Pittsburgh, which is trying to come up with a plan to let kids and parents have their fun, but in a safe manner in this time of COVID-19.

Mayor Bill Peduto says the city is hopeful of permitting trick or treat, but is still developing a plan.

“Still in discussions, but trying to find a way to have trick or treat on Halloween but in a safe way. We’ve been in discussions with other cities,” Mayor Peduto said. “There really hasn’t really been a standard established yet, but hopefully, over the next few weeks, hopefully, we’ll have rules in place that will allow us to have it.”

Already several municipalities say they intend to go ahead with Halloween.

