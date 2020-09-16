Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was shot in the leg along Penn Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Police were called to the 7300 block of Penn Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. for calls of a man shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the upper thigh.
Police applied a tourniquet to his leg and he was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
No suspects have been named and police are investigating.
