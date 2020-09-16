By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is seeking board approval to contract with a research organization to conduct an independent evaluation of police calls for service, arrests and citations involving students.

PPS wants to contract with RMC Research Corporation, and the board is anticipated to vote on the contract at its Sept. 23 meeting.

This comes after the Black Girls Equity Alliance conducted a study and found that Black girls are 10 times more likely than white girls to be referred to juvenile justice in Allegheny County. The study also found that Pittsburgh Public Schools police are the largest juvenile justice referral source for Black girls in the county and that they refer students to law enforcement more than in 95 percent of other similar cities.

“This report reveals alarming truths to the systemic inequities affecting Black youth in our region and the racial disproportionality in referrals to the juvenile justice system. We look forward to the results of this thorough data analysis that will help us better understand the sources and causes of inequitable juvenile justice engagements,” said superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet in a release.

PPS says RMC Research Corporation was selected from over 30 research and evaluation firms who submitted letters of interest.