By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A police officer was injured this afternoon trying to pull over a woman accused of stealing eyeglass frames from a store in Ross Township.

Sabrina Eisenberg, 47, of Sharpsburg, is facing counts of theft, flight to avoid apprehension and causing injuries to an officer.

It all started just before 1 p.m. today at the America’s Best near The Block Northway.

Police say Eisenberg fled in a gray Ford Focus, which a patrol officer quickly spotted and attempted to pull over. Instead, police say she took off heading south on McKnight Road onto Browns Lane.

The officer followed, finding the Eisenberg’s car had veered off the road, into a yard and smashed into a tree.

The officer approached the car and reached through the driver’s side window to turn the vehicle off; however, police say Eisenberg put the vehicle in reverse at the same time.

The officer was thrown and the vehicle eventually crashed into a house.

Police say the officer suffered an ankle injury and is being treated at a local hospital.

Eisenberg was also taken to a local hospital after complaining about pain sustained in the crash.

Police say there are other multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest from other law enforcement agencies.

