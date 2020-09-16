CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 90 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,358
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
R.W. McDonald & Sons says the shutdown orders cost them 50% of revenue.
Filed Under:Butler County, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, R.W. McDonald & Sons, Shutdown Orders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – A plaintiff in the coronavirus shutdown case testified that the shutdown orders cost him 50% of his revenue.

Lee McDonald, the owner of R.W. McDonald & Sons in Butler said the shutdown orders hurt the furniture started by his father 75 years ago.

RELATED STORIES:

  • Federal Judge Rules Pa.’s Shutdown Order Unconstitutional; Wolf Administration Will File Appeal
  • Washington Co. Commissioner: Judge Ruling Pennsylvania’s Pandemic Restrictions Unconstitutional A ‘Huge Victory’
  • Gov. Wolf Says He Won’t Heed Republicans’ ‘Irresponsible Demands’ After Judge Rules Against Virus Restrictions
  • Business Owners Left Confused After Judge Rules Gov. Wolf’s Coronavirus Restrictions Unconstitutional

    • McDonald said the store applied for two waivers to open but was denied and the thought of Governor Wolf fighting the ruling by a federal judge calling the shutdown unconstitutional makes him upset.

    “It’s perfectly clear what was in that judgment, so for him to retract back to that, to me personally, is very sad,” McDonald said.

    Other plaintiffs and business owners are considering reopening their stores but some fear retaliation from the state.

    They’re worried that the state could take their licenses if they do not follow current restrictions.

    The governor’s office wouldn’t say if licenses would be suspended just that the ruling does not affect current enforcement policies.

    Comments