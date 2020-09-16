By: KDKA-TV News

DEHLI, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio man’s idea for a touch-free trick-or-treat experience is going viral.

Andrew Beattie created a chute that he attached to a railing so he can deliver candy to trick-or-treaters while still social distancing. In his now-viral Facebook post, he said he wanted kids to stay safe but also have some sense of normalcy.

He said it was made with “throwaway materials” like a cardboard shipping tube and took about 20 minutes, “and if it brings comfort to those who are a little more reluctant, awesome!”

There will be a sign at the bottom of the tube showing trick-or-treaters where to put their bags and buckets so the candy can drop right in, “touch-free.” He says he’ll be wearing a mask, changing gloves frequently and the candy will be from a factory-sealed bag.

Beattie’s Facebook post has been shared over 75,000 times.

The fate of Halloween and trick-or-treat festivities, like many American traditions this year, is uncertain because of the pandemic.