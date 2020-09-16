CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Cases, Pa. Health Dept. Has 776 More Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He says it took him just 20 minutes to create, but will give trick-or-treaters a sense of normalcy while staying safe.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Halloween, Local TV, Ohio, Trick-or-Treat, Trick-Or-Treating

By: KDKA-TV News

DEHLI, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio man’s idea for a touch-free trick-or-treat experience is going viral.

Andrew Beattie created a chute that he attached to a railing so he can deliver candy to trick-or-treaters while still social distancing. In his now-viral Facebook post, he said he wanted kids to stay safe but also have some sense of normalcy.

He said it was made with “throwaway materials” like a cardboard shipping tube and took about 20 minutes, “and if it brings comfort to those who are a little more reluctant, awesome!”

There will be a sign at the bottom of the tube showing trick-or-treaters where to put their bags and buckets so the candy can drop right in, “touch-free.” He says he’ll be wearing a mask, changing gloves frequently and the candy will be from a factory-sealed bag.

Beattie’s Facebook post has been shared over 75,000 times.

The fate of Halloween and trick-or-treat festivities, like many American traditions this year, is uncertain because of the pandemic.

Comments