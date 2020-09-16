By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A local woman is accused of abducting a 15-year-old boy who she met online.
Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Lilandra Redman at a home in McKeesport on Wednesday. Police say Redman had been in contact with the victim for years and convinced him to leave with her from his home in Illinois.
Police say the two used social media and apps to talk.
Officials say Redman used Uber to travel to the boy’s home on Aug. 3, and the child left a note to his parents saying he went to New York City with a woman named Jessica. The two then flew back to Pennsylvania.
The boy was found last month at Redman’s home in Beaver County, but Redman was not located until Wednesday, law enforcement says.
She is in the Allegheny County Jail, where she awaits extradition to Illinois.
