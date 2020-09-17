PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Ace Hotel opened five years ago and became an instant hit for couples looking to tie the knot.

But as KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan reports, the hotel’s future is uncertain, and brides- and grooms-to-be want answers.

It’s the hipster hotel chain known for taking places like the East Liberty YMCA and turning them into temples of chic ambiance. Renee Ware and her fiancé Michael Mayers decided the Ace Hotel was the perfect place for a wedding.

“We love that vibe of the Ace Hotel. We’ve been in them in other cities, and we wanted something a little less traditional,” Ware said.

But it wasn’t meant to be. The hotel closed after coronavirus hit and now may never reopen. And neither the chain nor the building’s ownership group will return the couple’s $13,000 deposit.

“Both of them are basically passing the buck back and forth between who needs to refund people,” Mayers said.

After having to cancel their July wedding, the couple rescheduled for next year. But Ace recently told them that due to a dispute with the hotel’s ownership group, headed by local developer Nate Cunningham, the hotel is likely to close for good.

They advised the couple to look elsewhere to book a wedding and talk to Cunningham about the deposit.

“I started balling when the woman called me from the Ace Hotel just because, obviously, for everyone, it’s been a rough year. And on top of that, finding out you might never get money back,” Ware said.

Reached by phone, Cunningham said on the advice of his attorney, he would have no comment. But in a statement to KDKA, Ace said “Despite several requests from Ace, the property’s ownership group has refused to uphold their contractual obligation to fund the hotel. Ace has advocated on behalf of clients regarding the return of their deposits. We understand the distress this situation has caused.”

Mayers says the statement falls short.

“We know that Ace is a global company with over 10 hotels in four counties. So for them to say they can’t make us whole, but also maintain the position they’re fighting for us, seems like a bit of a contradiction to me,” he said.