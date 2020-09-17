CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Cases, Pa. Health Dept. Has 776 More Cases
The decision on whether or not to remove the Columbus statue in Schenley Park starts tonight.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, the Pittsburgh Art Commission takes up the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.

Beginning at 5:30 the virtual meeting, the city will start to make its decision on what to do with the statue.

In recent months, the statue has been vandalized several times.

A decision is expected to be finalized by the commission at their meeting next Wednesday.

Participants will be permitted to submit questions or speak during the Zoom meeting.

You can sign up for the meeting on the City of Pittsburgh website.

