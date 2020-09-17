BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler Area School District is opening its stadium up to more than 250 people on Friday.

Superintendent Brian White says numbers are low in Butler County and following the federal ruling that deemed the governor’s pandemic restrictions unconstitutional, they’re opening up their stadium.

It holds about 6,800 people, and they’re anticipating around 750.

The band, which is about 200 people, will be spread out on the visitor side, with cheerleaders also present.

This is the team’s first home game, but other sports have had fans under 250.

Superintendent White says they’re not charging for tickets Friday, but they are asking parents answer questions on the wellness form about COVID on their website before coming coming to the game. Each participant gets two tickets for family members.

All this could change if new guidance is put out by Department of Education. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the department plans to send recommendations and reminders of the current order still in place to districts Thursday.

Yesterday, the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked a federal judge to retain the governor’s limits on crowd size for now, warning allowing large gatherings “will result in people’s deaths” from the coronavirus.

