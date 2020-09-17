By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be a home opener like Pittsburgh has never seen before on Sunday when the Denver Broncos come to town.

A stadium that is usually racous will be mostly silent with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this didn’t stop ESPN from putting Heinz Field in the top five of stadiums in the NFL.

Heinz Field was ranked 4th, behind Lambeau Field in Green Bay, CenturyLink Field in Seattle, and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The rankings took atmosphere, features, traditions, tailgating, location, cost, and history into consideration when coming to their conclusions.

“The unfurling and waving of the Terrible Towels gives the Steelers one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, and the playing of “Renegade” by Styx ups the ante even more,” ESPN’s staff wrote. “But the Heinz Field experience goes well beyond that, as the stadium is located right by downtown Pittsburgh and is within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Heinz has a vibrant tailgating scene, and the views of the bridges and downtown Pittsburgh are pretty impressive.”

Lambeau Field took home top honors from ESPN while FedEx Field in Washington D.C. was ranked 32nd, worst among NFL stadiums.

You can read the full rankings and reviews on ESPN’s website.