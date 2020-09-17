CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
The governor is asking for an additional $225 million from the federal CARES Act funding.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is pushing state lawmakers to provide more in hazard pay for frontline workers.

The governor is asking for an additional $225 million from Pennsylvania’s share of federal CARES Act funding. So far, about 41,000 workers have gotten a pay boost from the state’s Hazard Pay Program.

“Pennsylvanians who work front-line, essential jobs during this pandemic deserve our gratitude and our respect, but even more, they deserve compensation for their hard work,” Wolf said in a release.

