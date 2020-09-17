By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is pushing state lawmakers to provide more in hazard pay for frontline workers.
The governor is asking for an additional $225 million from Pennsylvania’s share of federal CARES Act funding. So far, about 41,000 workers have gotten a pay boost from the state’s Hazard Pay Program.
.@GovernorTomWolf today called on the General Assembly to provide additional funding for the COVID-19 Hazard Pay Program to support front-line workers risking their health to continue working in life-sustaining industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/vOQYmxR0AN
— Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) September 17, 2020
“Pennsylvanians who work front-line, essential jobs during this pandemic deserve our gratitude and our respect, but even more, they deserve compensation for their hard work,” Wolf said in a release.
