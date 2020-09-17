PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two women have filed a class action lawsuit against West Penn Hospital.
In it, it says they’re humiliated and mortified by a secret recording. They’re seeking money and changes at the hospital.
According to the lawsuit, it was last December when an employee found a camera in the unisex employee restroom. Police determined that camera had been placed there for unsuspecting victims.
The lawsuit says Guy Caley, a once employee at the hospital, admitted to using a hidden camera to capture employees and patients in two bathrooms of the hospital. It also says he downloaded the video footage on his personal computer. He’s facing dozens of charges.
In the lawsuit, 21 workers and 34 patients were recorded, mainly in the radiology department. Most were women and naked at times because they were cancer patients.
The suit is claiming invasion of privacy, negligence and emotional distress. It also asks, did the hospital hire Caley without performing an adequate background check and was he not properly trained?
As of last night, Allegheny Health Network had no comment.
