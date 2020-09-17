By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More women are coming forward and accusing a former West Penn Hospital employee of secretly recording them at the hospital.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to attorney Katie Shipp, who said Guy Caley not only secretly recorded employees but also patients. The attorney said the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has been sending letters in hopes of locating victims.

A spokesperson for the DA said there are several dozen victims.

“We’ve been getting calls almost every day about this case from different survivors,” Shipp said.

Earlier this year, a worker discovered a small video camera in an employee bathroom, and police charged Caley. Recently, he was slapped with 83 more charges.

Shipp says Caley not only preyed on coworkers in a bathroom but also patients in an exam room. Caley allegedly had patients come to his room instead of a locker room area, allowing him to secretly record them as they undressed.

“He actually took her into the room and told her to completely undress and then put a robe on, even though it was on the lower part of her body. She didn’t really understand why she needed to get completely undressed,” Shipp said.

Attorney Joshua Ward represents one victim.

“It’s a major breach of trust. And for people who need to rely on our health networks, they will never be the same,” Ward said.

Attorney Shipp believes West Penn Hospital needs to be held accountable.

“If he had been doing this for enough time that he can have presumably hundreds of victims, there had to have been some reason for West Penn to know,” Shipp said.

Allegheny Health Network had no comment and pointed KDKA to a statement they released earlier this year calling the charges “appalling.”