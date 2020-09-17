PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Indoor dining can increase to 50 percent capacity starting Monday, but some restaurant owners say that still won’t be enough to survive. Cooler temperatures also have them worried about continued outdoor dining.

“The outdoors is very important, very viable for our income,” said Kelly O’Connor from Kelly O’s.

Outdoors dining is something that’s helped Kelly O’Connor keep Kelly O’s diner in the Strip District running during the pandemic.

“What happens when it’s raining and cold? This is gonna be really hard for us,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor said she’s spending money to buy space heaters to put inside her tent. She also plans on enclosing it a little more to keep the wind and cool air out and keep her customers more comfortable.

It’s the same story for restaurant owners downtown, but some are worried about the added cost.

“We cannot take that added expense to put sides on the tent. A tent isn’t cheap to rent. You’d have to put up the sides, bring the heaters out,” said Redbeard’s owner Len Semplice.

RELATED STORIES:

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has been working with businesses to figure out different ways they can accommodate outdoor dining as the temperatures drop. The PDP said the city has given restaurants the go-ahead to extend their permits into the new year so outdoor dining can continue in the streets.

“We are in active discussions right now to see what can be approved by when, but the city is supportive of extending these permits further than the initial expectations which were in October,” said Vice President of Mobility with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Chris Watts.

Len Semplice said he’s not going to give up yet.

“I’m going to try it for two to three weeks and see if it’s beneficial, then I’ll review the situation,” said Semplice.

The PDP said businesses that are struggling with the increased expenses can reach out because it’s open to looking for additional resources to keep them going.