GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The countdown is on for the new mini-casino to open in Westmoreland County.

Crews have been hard at work getting the new facility ready, and KDKA’s Ross Guidotti got a behind-the-scenes look at the final touches being made before opening day.

In roughly 60 days, operators say the doors of the new mini-casino inside the Westmoreland Mall will open to the public. The doors opened Thursday as the first of 750 slot machines arrived.

“That is one of those benchmarks that is critical in the opening process,” said casino manager Sean Sullivan.

The Cordish Companies-owned Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosted a progress tour for the media. Breaking it down, the first floor is all about playing to win.

“It’s basically four quadrants of slot machines, 750 machines. Down the middle, going each way, are table games,” Sullivan said.

While the first floor is 18 and over only, the upstairs is come one, come all. The upper level includes an eventual 45-foot video screen as well as bowling, foosball, skeeball to darts.

The top floor can also seat 450 people with a number of dining options. The new casino is set to open as the world battles coronavirus. Operators of the future casino say planning for social distancing and other measures have been taken into account.

“We’ll follow the letter’s guidelines and protocols to the nth degree,” said Sullivan.

Casino management says they plan on hiring 500 people to work here. If you are interested in possible employment, the casino has opened two storefronts in the mall for those looking to fill out an application.