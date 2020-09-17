HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA)- Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.

The state Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day.

It also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes — which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The court’s ruling comes as Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature are at a stalemate over some of the issues, less than seven weeks before the election.

RELATED STORIES:

Meanwhile, a decision in another election-related case Thursday means counties can start sending out mail-in ballots. The Supreme Court ruled the Green Party’s candidate for president did not strictly follow procedures for getting on Pennsylvania’s ballot in the November election and cannot appear on it, delivering another win for Democrats as Joe Biden tries to capture the battleground state’s electoral votes.

The court, with a 5-2 Democratic majority, reversed the ruling by a Republican judge in a lower court on the candidacy of Green Party presidential nominee Howie Hawkins.

All five Democrats on the court joined the majority opinion. The court’s two Republicans agreed the Green Party did not meet the law’s requirements, but, in a dissenting opinion, said it might be possible to allow the Green Party to fix it retroactively.

The Hawkins and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Allegheny County Board of Elections said this lawsuit had been delaying the county’s ability to deliver mail-in ballots to voters. The resolution of the Green Party case was the last thing holding up counties from getting ballots printed and mailed to registered voters who have applied for one.

It could take a couple weeks for counties to get ballots printed by vendors and to start mailing them out, said Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Polls show a tight race between President Donald Trump and Biden in Pennsylvania, which is tied with Illinois for the sixth most electoral votes.

Losing Pennsylvania could prove fatal to Biden’s chances of defeating Trump. No Democrat has won the presidency without winning Pennsylvania since Harry S. Truman in 1948.

Trump’s victory in 2016 in the state helped pave his way to the White House and shifted Pennsylvania’s electoral votes to the Republican column for the first time since 1988.

Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by 44,292 votes in Pennsylvania, or less than 1 percentage point. The Green Party’s nominee that year, Jill Stein, drew slightly more votes than that, 49,941.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)