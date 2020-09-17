CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
Police are investigating.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a shuttle bus in Oakland.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the woman was hit on the 3400 block of Terrace Street on Thursday. Officials say Terrace Street is closed while police investigate.

Avoid the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety says.

