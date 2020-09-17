Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a shuttle bus in Oakland.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says the woman was hit on the 3400 block of Terrace Street on Thursday. Officials say Terrace Street is closed while police investigate.
Avoid the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety says.
UPDATE: This is now a fatal vehicle v pedestrian crash scene. Avoid the area. Terrace Street is closed while Collision Investigation Unit processes the scene. https://t.co/F2PtcZ63TF
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 17, 2020
