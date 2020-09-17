Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More poll workers are still needed in Pennsylvania for the upcoming November election.
According to the state, there have been about 35,000 applications but they say it will need as many as 45,000.
Those interested in working as a poll worker can apply on the Votes PA website.
Some professional licensees, including social workers and physical therapists, can receive continuing education credits for working as poll workers.
