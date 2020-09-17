CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 73 New Cases, Pa. Health Dept. Has 776 More Cases
While there have been about 35,000 applicants, the state says they need as many as 45,000.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More poll workers are still needed in Pennsylvania for the upcoming November election.

According to the state, there have been about 35,000 applications but they say it will need as many as 45,000.

Those interested in working as a poll worker can apply on the Votes PA website.

Some professional licensees, including social workers and physical therapists, can receive continuing education credits for working as poll workers.

