By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team is on a rescue mission to the Gulf Coast to help animals surrendered due to the extensive damage this hurricane season.

PAART pilots took off this morning for Mississippi and Louisiana to gather up the dogs.

Their owners were forced to surrender their pets because the hurricanes have caused extensive damage to their property, making it impossible for them to return home.

“My heart just breaks for these families. To say goodbye to a pet they love, even if they know it’s the right thing to do, has to hurt so much. It’s nothing short of heroic. I want all of them to know: I give you my word that we will take care of your pups like they’re our own, and help find them safe homes in Pittsburgh,” said Jonathan Plesset, co-founder of PAART, in a news release.

The rescue mission will return to the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin Friday evening.

This is PAART’s 49th rescue mission of the year.

