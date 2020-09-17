By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers will play their first game in front of fans this season in Tennessee next month.

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that Nissan Stadium will be open at limited capacity beginning Oct. 4 in their game against the Steelers. It’ll be open to season ticket members up to 10 percent of the stadium’s capacity, which is about 7,000 fans.

After that, Nissan Stadium will continue to gradually increase capacity until 21 percent, which is the maximum capacity the Titans say they can release under CDC guidelines.

Here in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are playing their first two home games in an empty stadium, and there were no fans for their season opener against the Giants this week.

Heinz Field has said the Steelers’ first two home games against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20 and the Houston Texans on Sept. 27. won’t have fans.

In July, the Steelers said they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.