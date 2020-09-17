CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
The university is keeping track of coronavirus cases in students and employees who have been to campus when they were contagious.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Point Park is reporting its first case of coronavirus.

According to the university’s dashboard, there’s one new COVID-19 case, bringing the cumulative case count to one. There are 18 isolation or quarantine spaces currently in use.

The university says the dashboard shows confirmed cases reported to the school involving students or employees who were on campus when they were contagious.

This positive case is in a student who’s a commuter. There have been no cases in students who live on campus or in any employees.

The dashboard doesn’t include cases in people studying or working from home or people who haven’t been to campus.

