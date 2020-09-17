CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A young man is in critical condition after a shooting in Swissvale.

County homicide detectives say 911 was notified of a shooting in the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Ardmore Street at 10:41 a.m. Thursday.

First responders arrived on scene to find a 21-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Yellow police tape is stretched in front of a black sedan, which officials could be seen taking a look at.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Police say homicide detectives are initiating the investigation. There’s no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

