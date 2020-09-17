By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A young man is in critical condition after a shooting in Swissvale.
County homicide detectives say 911 was notified of a shooting in the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Ardmore Street at 10:41 a.m. Thursday.
First responders arrived on scene to find a 21-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Yellow police tape is stretched in front of a black sedan, which officials could be seen taking a look at.
Police say homicide detectives are initiating the investigation. There’s no word on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.