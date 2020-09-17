By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority announced on Wednesday that three additional have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, bringing the total number of positive cases among employees to 51.
All three of the positive cases were operators from the West Mifflin garage and each reported having family members that recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The three positive cases were reported between Friday, September 11, and Monday, September 14. The operators have been in medically-directed precautionary self-quarantine.
44 of the 51 positive cases have recovered and been cleared to return to work.
Seven of the positive cases are currently at home recovering.
Port Authority is continuing vehicle capacity limits in order for riders to adequately social distance as well as requiring face coverings at stops, stations, and inside of vehicles.
