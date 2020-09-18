CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 68 New Cases, And 4 More Deaths Bring Toll To 370
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Immunization Clinic downtown will be open to walk-ins who want the flu shot starting on Monday, Sept. 21.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Flu, Flu Shot, Immunization Clinic, Influenza, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is opening a walk-in flu vaccination clinic next week.

The Immunization Clinic downtown will be open to walk-ins who want the flu shot starting on Monday, Sept. 21.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional evening hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Appointments are not necessary for the flu shot.

The vaccine is available to insured, underinsured and uninsured Allegheny County residents.

If you plan to go, you will need a form of identification and an insurance card if applicable. Also, you must wear a face mask.

The clinic is located on the fourth floor of the Hartley-Rose Building on First Avenue downtown. The entrance is on Cherry Way.

For more information on the Health Department’s Immunization Clinic, visit this link.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments