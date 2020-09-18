By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is opening a walk-in flu vaccination clinic next week.

The Immunization Clinic downtown will be open to walk-ins who want the flu shot starting on Monday, Sept. 21.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional evening hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Appointments are not necessary for the flu shot.

The department’s Immunization Clinic is offering walk-in flu vaccinations from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting Monday, September 21. The clinic will have additional evening hours from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursdays. pic.twitter.com/QvAmn0M6bt — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 18, 2020

The vaccine is available to insured, underinsured and uninsured Allegheny County residents.

If you plan to go, you will need a form of identification and an insurance card if applicable. Also, you must wear a face mask.

The clinic is located on the fourth floor of the Hartley-Rose Building on First Avenue downtown. The entrance is on Cherry Way.

For more information on the Health Department’s Immunization Clinic, visit this link.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.