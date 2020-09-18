PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cooler air is set to arrive over the course of Friday.

The cool front is now through, but temperatures this morning will be close to where they were 24 hours ago with morning lows forecast to drop down to 52 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Yesterday morning, temperatures fell to 53 degrees and the weather is expected to be quiet over the next week.

A frost advisory may be issued for either Saturday or Sunday morning. For places just outside of the coverage area, frost advisories and even freeze warnings could be in place.

It could be a while until there is rain again. Data shows it will be completely dry over the next 7 days. Rain is needed as parts of the area are still listed as abnormally dry. The cooler weather is helping alleviate the dry conditions and not make it worse.

Dust from the west coast fires is expected to return to the forecast late on Monday night and will be around for a big chunk of the rest of the week.

Forecasted highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday do not take into account the dust effect yet. If the dust does arrive then, expect highs on the backside of the 7-day forecast to be 2-5 degrees cooler.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.