FAN N’ATION – Tailgate Approved: Rogue BBQ

Episode #2 – September 19, 2020

 

Below are the recipes for the tailgate snacks from Rogue BBQ that you can make at home!

 

Jalapeno Watermelon Margarita

4 slices of jalapeno

1 1/2 cups of watermelon (blended into a puree)

3 ounces of Reposado Tequila

1.5 ounces of lime juice

1.5 ounces Agave syrup

 

Muddle, shake, and pour

Yields 2 servings

 

Fresh Black and Gold Lemonade

6-8 medium lemons, juiced (approx. 2 cups)

2 cups of sugar**

1 cup of hot water**

**Mix sugar and hot water together to dissolve sugar**

8 cups of water

1 quart of ice

 

Mix and served chilled with blackberries and lemon slices.

Yield 1 gallon

 

BRISKET NACHOS

Pile all these ingredients together:

Corn tortilla chips

White Cheese sauce (Recipe below)

Brisket (Recipe below)

Pico de Gallo

Queso Fresco

Mississipi sport peppers

Lime wedges

 

WHITE QUESO CHEESE
  •  8 ounces pepper Jack cheese, cut into cubes
  •  8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cut into cubes
  •  8 oz reduced-fat cream cheese (not fat free)
  •  1 can (4.5oz) Old El Paso Chopped Green Chiles
  •  2 green onions, thinly sliced
  •  1/2 cup 2% milk
  •  1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  •  Optional: Cilantro for garnish

Throw in a slow cooker for approximately 4 hours or until melted.

Here is an easy SLOW COOKER BRISKET RECIPE from allrecipes.com.
