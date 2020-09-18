FAN N’ATION – Tailgate Approved: Rogue BBQ
Episode #2 – September 19, 2020
Below are the recipes for the tailgate snacks from Rogue BBQ that you can make at home!
Jalapeno Watermelon Margarita
4 slices of jalapeno
1 1/2 cups of watermelon (blended into a puree)
3 ounces of Reposado Tequila
1.5 ounces of lime juice
1.5 ounces Agave syrup
Muddle, shake, and pour
Yields 2 servings
Fresh Black and Gold Lemonade
6-8 medium lemons, juiced (approx. 2 cups)
2 cups of sugar**
1 cup of hot water**
**Mix sugar and hot water together to dissolve sugar**
8 cups of water
1 quart of ice
Mix and served chilled with blackberries and lemon slices.
Yield 1 gallon
BRISKET NACHOS
Pile all these ingredients together:
Corn tortilla chips
White Cheese sauce (Recipe below)
Brisket (Recipe below)
Pico de Gallo
Queso Fresco
Mississipi sport peppers
Lime wedges
- 8 ounces pepper Jack cheese, cut into cubes
- 8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cut into cubes
- 8 oz reduced-fat cream cheese (not fat free)
- 1 can (4.5oz) Old El Paso Chopped Green Chiles
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup 2% milk
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Optional: Cilantro for garnish
Throw in a slow cooker for approximately 4 hours or until melted.
