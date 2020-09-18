CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
A suspect has been arrested and charged for a fatal shooting in McKeesport in April.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an April shooting in McKeesport.

Gerald Walker, a 37-year-old man, is being charged for shooting a woman in the head at the intersection of Rogena Street and Riverview Avenue on the morning of April 26.

The victim was 38-year-old Amber Dolby, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by county police determined that Walker was the person responsible for the shooting.

Walker was already being held in Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

He is now facing charges of criminal homicide and firearm violations.

