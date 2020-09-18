By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Karns City Area School District will allow fans to attend the high school football game on Friday night with safety protocols in place.

According to the superintendent, while the stadium will be open to fans, they are requiring social distancing and face coverings for those in attendance.

“We are not trying to promote that our facility operates at full capacity, but rather we are permitting family and fans to attend,” Superintendent Eric Ritzert told KDKA in an email. “Our solicitor has advised us that the congregate limits have been ruled as unconstitutional so we are focused on the safety protocols and not the number of fans.”

Their stadium bleachers can seat approximately 2,000 spectators but also includes green space around the stadium and the district intends to use all space in order to permit social distancing.