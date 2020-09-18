KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Karns City School District superintendent says he is accomodating the requests of his constituents by opening the stadium to fans.

The district allowed fans to attend the high school football game on Friday against DuBois with safety protocols in place. Fans were expected to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The stadium seats approximately 2,000 fans but also includes green space around the stadium. The district used all the space in order to permit social distancing.

The Wolf administration is encouraging districts to “voluntarily enforce” gathering limits after a federal judge ruled the governor’s pandemic restrictions unconstitutional.

Superintendent Eric Ritzert said allowing fans back is not him thumbing his nose at Governor Tom Wolf. Instead, he is simply trying to accommodate the requests of his constituents, including parents who wish to cheer on their children and be at the stadium in case of an emergency.

“This is about choices,” said Ritzert. “And it’s about balancing rights and freedoms and the ability to see your children play.”

Ritzert encouraged anyone who may be vulnerable to the coronavirus to stay home and stream the game online.