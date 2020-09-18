PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Academy of the New Church 14, Riverside 7
Aliquippa 44, Ambridge 0
Belle Vernon 45, West Mifflin 0
Bellwood-Antis 47, Everett 0
Bentworth 14, Monessen 6
Berwick 37, Pittston Area 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Forest Hills 0
Brentwood 37, Quaker Valley 20
Cambridge Springs 13, Maplewood 0
Carmichaels 43, Mapletown 8
Central Cambria 28, Cambria Heights 0
Central Mountain 7, Selinsgrove 3
Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 6
Central York 55, Red Lion 0
Chartiers Valley 9, South Fayette 7
Chartiers-Houston 21, Bethlehem Center 6
Chestnut Ridge 37, Bishop McCort 6
Clairton 59, Leechburg 14
Coudersport 52, Port Allegany 6
Dallas 48, Wyoming Valley West 12
Danville 55, Midd-West 22
Delone 38, York County Tech 0
Donegal 42, Annville-Cleona 14
Eisenhower 55, Iroquois 6
Elk County Catholic 32, Cameron County 6
Erie McDowell 45, Butler 7
General McLane 35, Corry 0
Governor Mifflin 48, West Lawn Wilson 7
Greater Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 7
Greensburg Salem 13, Knoch 12
Hampton 17, Armstrong 0
Hickory 21, Sharon 10
Hughesville 37, Warrior Run 13
Jersey Shore 53, Shikellamy 0
Karns City 55, Dubois 14
Lakeview 26, Cochranton 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Solanco 15
Lebanon 39, Northern Lebanon 7
Mahanoy Area 31, Schuylkill Haven 20
McGuffey 40, Charleroi 6
Meyersdale 14, Blacklick Valley 6
Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14
Moon 17, North Hills 0
Muncy 42, Bucktail 24
Musselman, W.Va. 43, Hollidaysburg 7
New Brighton 6, Ellwood City 0
New Oxford 24, Susquehannock 2
North Penn-Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14
North Schuylkill 41, Pine Grove 19
Northern Bedford 40, Glendale 0
Northwest Area 21, Montgomery 10
Oil City 38, Meadville 14
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Burgettstown 0
Palisades 42, Wilson 20
Plum 48, Indiana 10
Pottsville Nativity 27, Pequea Valley 23
Reynolds 47, Mercer 0
Seneca Valley 38, Hempfield Area 0
Shaler 40, West Allegheny 7
Shamokin 37, Milton 6
Sharpsville 14, Greenville 6
Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 0
Tussey Mountain 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 26
Union/AC Valley(FB) 14, Keystone 7
United 8, Bishop Carroll 0
Washington 55, Waynesburg Central 0
Williams Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 0
Williamsport 35, Wyoming Area 14
Wyalusing 46, Cowanesque Valley 21
Wyomissing 45, Hamburg 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Allentown Dieruff vs. Pocono Mountain West, ccd.
Bethlehem Liberty vs. Stroudsburg, ccd.
Brashear vs. Brooke, W.Va., ppd.
Brockway vs. Coudersport, ccd.
California vs. West Greene, ppd.
Cameron County vs. Keystone, ccd.
Catasauqua vs. Panther Valley, ccd.
Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.
Cumberland Valley vs. Carlisle, ccd.
Gettysburg vs. West York, ccd.
Juniata vs. Steelton-Highspire, ccd.
Kennard-Dale vs. Muhlenberg, ccd.
Lancaster McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, ccd.
Martin Luther King vs. West Lawn Wilson, ccd.
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. vs. James Buchanan, ccd.
North Allegheny vs. Baldwin, ppd.
Northampton vs. East Stroudsburg North, ccd.
Otto-Eldred vs. Union/AC Valley(FB), ccd.
Palmerton vs. Marian Catholic, ccd.
Parkland vs. Bethlehem Freedom, ccd.
Pequea Valley vs. Maryland Christian, Md., ccd.
Pocono Mountain East vs. Allentown Allen, ccd.
Pottstown vs. Methacton, ccd.
Punxsutawney vs. St. Marys, ccd.
Reading vs. Owen J Roberts, ccd.
Salisbury vs. Jim Thorpe, ccd.
Sheffield vs. Curwensville, ccd.
Shenandoah Valley vs. Pine Grove, ccd.
Twin Valley vs. Kutztown, ccd.
Upper Perkiomen vs. Schuylkill Valley, ccd.
Valley View vs. Scranton, ccd.
Wallenpaupack vs. Lakeland, ccd.
Wellsboro vs. Shikellamy, ccd.
West Scranton vs. Mid Valley, ccd.
