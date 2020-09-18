PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bar and restaurant owners on the North Shore hope the black and gold help bring in the green this weekend.

Despite fans not being allowed to attend the Steelers’ game Sunday at Heinz Field against the Denver Broncos, bars and restaurants still have plans to attract loyal fans.

WATCH: Interview With Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Chris Hoke



But just because fans aren’t invited inside the stadium doesn’t mean their voices won’t be heard.

“I don’t know if it helps them. It helps me as a fan watching the game. I actually enjoy the crowd noise, it makes it feel more normal,” said former Pittsburgh Steeler Chris Hoke.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said 2020 is a bunch of noise — just win.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got a job to do, a game to win and you’re going to do what you can to do it,” Hoke said.

Andrew Stackiewicz is doing what he’s got to do to stay afloat.

“I have a big screen TV in the back and a projector, 10 TVs,” said Stackiewicz, the co-owner of The Foundry Table & Tap.

He’s hoping would-be tailgaters detour to The Foundry to sit in the shadow of Heinz Field

“At 25 percent, we can fit about 80 inside and then another 70 outside, so technically 150,” he said.

Inside the stadium, the players will hear a constant noise level of 75 decibels. So from outside on a boat, it’ll sound like a normal game is going on. Watching at home, fans will notice that the noise levels rise and fall based on the emotions of the game.