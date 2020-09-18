CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers and 412 Food Rescue will host a food distribution on the North Shore this Saturday.
Filed Under:412 Food Rescue, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Food Distribution, Local TV, North Shore, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This Saturday, 412 Food Rescue and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be teaming up for a food distribution on the North Shore.

It will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 1:00 p.m. in Gold Lot 4 at North Shore Drive & Mazeroski Way,

The distribution will serve residents of the North Side, Downtown Pittsburgh, and surrounding neighborhoods. Families will receive a box of fresh produce and dairy provided by Paragon Foods and Schneider’s Dairy.

Both drive-up and walk-ups will be welcome.

412 Food Rescue is asking those planning to attend to enter Gold Lot 4 at West General Robinson Street and exit onto North Shore Drive after getting their box of food.

Volunteers will put the food directly into the trunk of those that drive-through and there will be a contact pickup table for those walking through.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 412 Food Rescue has provided more than 26,000 meals to the community.

Comments