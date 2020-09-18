By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This Saturday, 412 Food Rescue and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be teaming up for a food distribution on the North Shore.
It will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 1:00 p.m. in Gold Lot 4 at North Shore Drive & Mazeroski Way,
The distribution will serve residents of the North Side, Downtown Pittsburgh, and surrounding neighborhoods. Families will receive a box of fresh produce and dairy provided by Paragon Foods and Schneider’s Dairy.
Both drive-up and walk-ups will be welcome.
412 Food Rescue is asking those planning to attend to enter Gold Lot 4 at West General Robinson Street and exit onto North Shore Drive after getting their box of food.
Volunteers will put the food directly into the trunk of those that drive-through and there will be a contact pickup table for those walking through.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 412 Food Rescue has provided more than 26,000 meals to the community.
