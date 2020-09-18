By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward is being recognized for his work in the Pittsburgh community.

Heyward was named the NFLPA’s community MVP for week one. They say he installed his first of several Little Free Libraries, which are book-sharing boxes. The boxes give around-the-clock access to literacy for underserved communities.

Congrats to @camheyward on being named Week 1 #CommunityMVP for installing his first Little Free Library. The book-sharing boxes provide 24-7 access to literacy for underserved Pittsburgh communities while honoring the legacy in education of his late grandfather. pic.twitter.com/uKwbnz28A1 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 18, 2020

The NFLPA says his efforts also mark the official launch of Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy project. Named after his grandparents, it focuses on social justice, racial equality, financial literacy and life skills.

Heyward created the literacy program this summer to honor the legacy of his grandpa, who passed away in June. He was a teacher and a Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers leader. His grandma also taught for more than 30 years in Pittsburgh.

The NFLPA says Heyward wanted to spread his grandparents love of reading and education by installing the Little Free Libraries.

“It’s an honor to receive the NFLPA Community MVP for a second year in a row,” Heyward said in a press release. “The work that I do with my foundation is not to achieve awards, but to impact children in many ways.”