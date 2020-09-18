By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers, Eagles and Nittany Lions are teaming up for an ad urging Pennsylvanians to vote on Nov. 3.

The 30-second ad features Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Jerome Bettis and Mel Blount, along with Penn State coach Mike Franklin, Eagle Miles Sanders and 76er Kyle Quinn.

They say they’re voting by mail and encourage Pennsylvanians to do the same, saying it’s safe.

“As the ad says, ‘Democracy is a team sport.’ We appreciate players and coaches from the commonwealth’s premier teams coming together to promote participation in the Nov. 3 election,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a statement.

“Pennsylvanians have more voting options than ever before – they can vote by mail; in a few weeks after ballots are printed, they can vote early in-person at their county election offices; and, of course, they can vote at the polls on election day. Now it’s up to voters to cross the goal line by casting their ballot any one of these three secure ways.”

The Steelers aren’t the only Pittsburgh team working with the DOS on voting initiatives. The Pens and DOS announced a partnership in August.