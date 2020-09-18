HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — Condolences flowed in on Fright night from Pennsylvania leaders after the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s contributions to our country cannot be overstated. A tireless defender of the Constitution, her historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable. Frances and I join the country in mourning her loss. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 19, 2020

Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf released a statement, saying “Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history.”

“Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable.

“Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated. Justice Ginsburg’s life and career have made America a more fair and equitable place. She was a tireless pioneer and made monumental and lasting contributions on issues such as gender equality, a woman’s right to choose, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action. Justice Ginsburg never shied away from standing out by standing up for civil rights and equal protections,” the statement said.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said Ginsburg’s death is “an incredible loss for our country and our world.”

What an incredible loss for our country and our world. https://t.co/LpZPisfnsc — bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 18, 2020

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman also shared his condolences on Twitter, as did U.S Representative Mike Doyle.

Justice Ginsburg has passed. 🖤 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg… what a profound loss to our country. She was a legal titan and a champion for the rights of all. She spent her life fighting for us, and now we need to fight to preserve her legacy. #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/vgQokFA8RU — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) September 19, 2020

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said on Twitter that “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a living example of the very word justice, from a trailblazing member of the bench, to a fierce advocate for those who felt left behind or unheard in our democracy.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a living example of the very word justice, from a trailblazing member of the bench, to a fierce advocate for those who felt left behind or unheard in our democracy. We are forever grateful for her service on our highest court. May she Rest In Peace. — Eugene DePasquale (@DePasqualePA) September 19, 2020

Congressional candidate Sean Parnell released a statement, saying Ginsburg “served her country with great honor, and she will be greatly missed.”

