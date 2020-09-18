Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge that was suspended for making racially insensitive remarks will not be receiving a paycheck during his suspension.
The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline denied a request from Mark Tranquilli, the suspended Allegheny County Common Pleas judge.
His request was to continue getting paid while his case is pending.
He will have a hearing next month that could end in being sanctioned or permanently removed from the bench.
