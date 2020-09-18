By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh says 18 more students have tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday.
The University says 18 students since Sept. 15 have tested positive for COVID-19. These results come from both surveillance and symptomatic testing. Meanwhile, 64 student cases are actively in isolation.
There have been no new staff or faculty cases on the Pittsburgh campus, but there were two employees on the Johnstown campus who tested positive this week. No students on other campuses have tested positive.
The University of Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office says the lower number of new cases suggests mitigation efforts are working.
These new cases bring the Pittsburgh campus’ five-day moving average of positive cases from 5.2 to 3.6.
