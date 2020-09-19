By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 85 new Coronavirus cases out of 828 test results and three additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 16 are probable and the others are confirmed.

New cases range in age from 3 to 88 years with a median age of 33, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests ranges from September 2 through September 17.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,663 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,157 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 280 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 373.

