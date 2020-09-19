By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSEMONT, Ill. (KDKA) — The Big Ten Conference announced the schedule for the 2020 football season on Saturday.
The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8
— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020
The conference had originally canceled the season but reversed its decision on September 16.
The first scheduled games are slated for October 24. The Big Ten Champions Week – East Vs. West is scheduled for December 19.
In its announcement earlier this week, the conference said that measures including daily antigen screening and enhanced cardiac screening would be used to determine the status of games and practices.
