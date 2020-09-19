BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Big Ten, Big Ten Conference, Big Ten Football, Local Sports News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSEMONT, Ill. (KDKA) — The Big Ten Conference announced the schedule for the 2020 football season on Saturday.

The conference had originally canceled the season but reversed its decision on September 16.

RELATED STORY: Big Ten Football To Return October 23-24

The first scheduled games are slated for October 24. The Big Ten Champions Week – East Vs. West is scheduled for December 19.

(Photo Credit: Big Ten Conference/Twitter)

In its announcement earlier this week, the conference said that measures including daily antigen screening and enhanced cardiac screening would be used to determine the status of games and practices.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments