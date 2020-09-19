Hey Pittsburgh Sports Fans! Artist Tom Mosser created this one-of-a-kind painting to give away to a die-hard Steelers fan! Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @TomMosser or go to the Tom Mosser Design Facebook site to find clues to the whereabouts of this amazing work of art. Finders keepers! The first person who finds it can hang in their own fan cave. Additional rules apply and can be read below. Good luck!

Cave Painting Search Rules

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to PARTICIPATE.

How to Participate :

(a) Tom Mosser’s Cave Painting (AKA “art work”) Search will begin on Monday, September 21, 2020 and end on Friday, September 25. Search hours are from 10AM – 4PM daily. Sweepstake is promoted by KDKA (the “station”).

(b) To participate in the Search, viewers must follow Tom Mosser on Instagram or Twitter, @TomMosser or his Tom Mosser Design Facebook page, on which Tom will provide three clues regarding the whereabouts of the art work.

(c) The search ends when the Cave Painting is claimed by the first fan to locate the artwork, as determined by the party given temporary possession (heretofore “possessor”) of the art work by Tom Mosser.

(d) There can be only on claimant to the art work, determined by the possessor and based solely on “first to arrive” and ask for the art work.

(e) Disputes regarding “first to arrive” shall be resolved by the possessor and/or the artist Tom Mosser.

(f) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.

(g) In the event that the art work goes unclaimed, it will go back to the artist, Tom Mosser.

(h) Claimant, before taking possession of the art work, must provide name and contact information (phone and/or email address) to the possessor.

Eligibility Restrictions :

The search is open to viewing area residents who are eighteen (18 ) years of age or older. Employees and retirees of KDKA-TV, WPCW-TV, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Pittsburgh market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

Viewers are eligible to participate only once every sixty days.

Prizes :

(a) One (1) winner will each receive one (1) original Tom Mosser painting

Approximate prize value: $1,000.

(b) The search will last for 5 days only, beginning on Monday, September 21, 2020 and ending on Friday, September 25. Search hours are from 10AM – 4PM each of those days; or ending when the art work is claimed.

(c) When the art work is claimed, the possessor will alert Tom Mosser, who will post via social media that the art work has been claimed and the search is ended.

(d) The first person to find the painting using the clues on Tom Mosser’s social media will win the painting, and take full possession.

(c) Claimant takes full responsibility for the art work at the time of claim.

(d) The art work may not be substituted for or redeemed for approximate cash value or any other prize.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of search sponsors with respect to the search are final.

(b) One (1) winner will be awarded an original Tom Mosser painting by following clues on Tom Mosser’s social media and being the first person to claim the painting.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the claimant.

By participating in the search, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this search. By accepting the art work, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of art work are the sole responsibility of claimant. Claimant, by acceptance of their prize, agree to release the artist, Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Search sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the search which will become effective upon announcement.

To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by Dec. 27, 2020 to:

Cave Painting Sweepstake Rules

C/O KDKA-TV

420 Ft. Duquesne Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222