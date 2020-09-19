By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another frost advisory has been issued for this weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory that is to take effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. The affected areas in Pennsylvania are Venango, Forest, Clarion, Jefferson, Indiana, Westmoreland Ridges and Fayette Ridges.
The advisory also applies to Garrett County in Maryland and Eastern Tucker County in West Virginia.
Temperatures are projected to drop near 36 degrees Fahrenheit.
The National Weather Service advises people to cover plants as the frost could affect uncovered vegetation.
