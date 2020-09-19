Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — The City of Jeannette Fire Department will be getting an upgrade to some of their equipment thanks to federal grant money.
The department was awarded a grant from FEMA worth more than $169,000.
The news was announced in a Facebook post on Friday.
The department says that the funding will be used to replace all of its air packs with new units that will meet the standards of the National Fire Protection Association.
