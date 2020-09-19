Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to make a virtual visit to Erie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 22.
The announcement of the visit was made on Saturday. More details are expected to be released.
Her visit coincides with President Donald Trump’s own visit to the state on Tuesday. It was announced earlier in the week that Trump will speak at the Pittsburgh International Airport at 7 p.m. on September 22.
Dr. Jill Biden virtually visited Pittsburgh on July 28.
