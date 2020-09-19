BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
The visit is scheduled the same day as the Trump rally at Pittsburgh International Airport.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to make a virtual visit to Erie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 22.

The announcement of the visit was made on Saturday. More details are expected to be released.

Her visit coincides with President Donald Trump’s own visit to the state on Tuesday. It was announced earlier in the week that Trump will speak at the Pittsburgh International Airport at 7 p.m. on September 22.

Dr. Jill Biden virtually visited Pittsburgh on July 28.

