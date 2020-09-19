By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of Pittsburgh Post Gazette employees who are members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh picketed on the North Shore on Friday.

The Guild’s parent union unanimously endorsed a request to strike by some Post-Gazette workers, and those employees approved a strike authorization last month.

The staffers and Post-Gazette management do not agree on salary, benefits and other issues. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman joined them on the picket lines.

“I’ve said it time and time again, I don’t understand how you could mistreat such an extraordinary group of people and such an extraordinary operation that is a true asset to all of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said. “I will never understand that.”

“We want peace, but we’re ready for war,” Michael Fuoco, the president of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, said. “And if they want war, they’re going to get it.”

The workers are preparing to strike, but it is not a “done deal.” Contract negotiations are ongoing.