By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing 64-year-old woman, Lisa Meyer.
Meyer is described as 5’5″ and approximately 97 pounds with blonde, shoulder-length hair.
She was last seen on Saturday around noon in Highland Park and was wearing a black vest, gray sweatpants.
Meyer is believed to be walking a small, brown, chihuahua/dachshund mix dog with a collar that reads “Stretch.”
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.
