The seniors held the car wash to raise money for Mary Maloney's recovery.
Filed Under:Car Wash, Local TV, Mary Maloney, North Catholic High School, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) – The North Hills community has stepped up and been very generous in helping KDKA’s Pam Surano, her daughter Mary, and their family.

A few weeks ago, Mary was severely injured in a trampoline accident and is paralyzed from the chest down. She is currently recovering at Children’s Hospital.

    • On Saturday, seniors from North Catholic High School hosted a car wash and donated the proceeds to Mary and her family.

