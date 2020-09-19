Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HILLS (KDKA) – The North Hills community has stepped up and been very generous in helping KDKA’s Pam Surano, her daughter Mary, and their family.
A few weeks ago, Mary was severely injured in a trampoline accident and is paralyzed from the chest down. She is currently recovering at Children’s Hospital.
On Saturday, seniors from North Catholic High School hosted a car wash and donated the proceeds to Mary and her family.
