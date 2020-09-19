BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
The Pirates lost 6-5 and 7-2 in a doubleheader with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run outburst to help the St. Louis Cardinals earn a doubleheader sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-2 victory in the nightcap.

The Pirates committed three errors in the sixth, paving the way for Carlson’s second career home run.

St. Louis took the opening game 6-5 behind home runs from Kolten Wong and Tyler O’Neill.

The Cardinals moved back to .500 with the victory while playing their third doubleheader in five days.

