By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics announced plans on Friday for a $1.4 million renovation.

The plans will expand and improve the school’s campus in West Mifflin, including new roofing, structural improvements to the computer lab, learning resource center, and classrooms.

During the announcement, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald addressed the student body.

“What I see is people who have bright futures,” said Fitzgerald. “You’re moving into an industry that has so many needs. Over 100,000 jobs are going to be needed in the next year across the country in what you’re doing. This is a great facility and a great institution that you have and the tools and the skills that you are learning here, you’re going to take out and you’re going to make a good living.”

The renovations to the building are expected to be finished in May 2021.